Regulator lifts restrictions on purchase of currency for investors from unfriendly states

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has removed restrictions on purchase of foreign currency on the domestic market for foreign investors from unfriendly countries who will come to the Russian market and invest in accordance with new regulations, the Central Bank’s press service said.

Foreign persons who currently have C-type accounts can also invest through In-type accounts using new money, the Central Bank said. However, a restricted regime will remain for assets recorded in C-type accounts, they cannot be used for investment.

The Central Bank has defined the rules for servicing foreign investors who have received the right to invest in the Russian financial market using new money.

According to the presidential decree, foreign investors have access to deposits in Russian credit organizations, securities both at organized trades in an unaddressed mode and at the initial placement, as well as instruments of the organized futures market. However, for acquiring assets a foreigner must open an In-type account.

The Bank of Russia has established the regime for such accounts and conditions for opening them in banks and with professional participants. "It is also prescribed that brokers and managers must maintain separate records of assets of foreign investors, while banks and accounting institutions must share information when carrying out transactions on In-type accounts," the regulator said.