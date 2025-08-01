Russian Railways passenger traffic rises by 1.5% in July 2025 to 120.2 mln people

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Passenger transportation across the Russian Railways network rose by 1.5% in July 2025 compared to July 2024, reaching 120.2 mln people, the holding said in a statement.

"In July, 120.2 mln passengers were transported across the RZD network. This represents a 1.5% increase compared to the same period last year," the statement said.

In suburban traffic, the volume of passenger transportation totaled 105.6 mln people, marking a 1.8% increase year-on-year. Long-distance services carried 14.6 mln passengers, which is 0.8% less than in July 2024.

Over the first seven months of 2025, the total number of passengers transported reached 742.9 mln, up 1.8% compared to the previous year. Of this total, 669.3 mln passengers traveled on suburban trains, an increase of 2%, while 73.6 mln used long-distance services, a 0.3% rise.