Russia to build on trade growth with Laos by establishing new rail links — Putin

MOSCOW, July 31. TASS/. Moscow plans to establish rail connections with Laos via China and boost maritime shipping amid a rise in the flow of freight, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his Laotian counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.

"As bilateral freight traffic is growing, work is underway to expand maritime container shipping from Laos to Vladivostok via Vietnamese ports," Putin noted. "There are also plans to establish rail connections via China, our friendly country," he added.

The Russian leader pointed out that trade between Russia and Laos was rapidly expanding: "Last year, trade rose by 65%, and this year, the growth rate is about 20%."

The president also pointed to good prospects for increasing energy cooperation. "The agreements on the peaceful use of nuclear energy that were made during the talks pave the way for supplying the Laotian economy with cheap and environmentally safe energy," Putin specified.

"Our Laotian friends are also interested in the non-energy fields where nuclear technologies can be used, including healthcare, agriculture, and personnel training," he added.