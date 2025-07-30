Russian antimonopoly regulator expects fuel market rebalance

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service sees an opportunity to rebalance the situation in the Russian fuel market amid completion of turnarounds at refineries, deputy head of the regulator Vitaly Korolev told reporters.

"Turnarounds of refineries are close to completion. Accordingly, there is an opportunity to rebalance consumption and refining of petroleum products," the official said.

The correction of exchange prices for gasoline started after the Russian government had introduced the gasoline export ban until the end of August, Korolev said. "Certainly, we are happy with the correction. We hope this will be observed further on," he noted.

The Cabinet will decide on the need of extending the gasoline export ban for producers for September will be determined on the basis of prices, he added.