Europe imported about 48 bcm of LNG since early April

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Europe continues record high imports of liquefied natural gas, with its deliveries to the region climbing above 48 bln cubic meters (bcm) from early April, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

The net injection of gas (the difference between the injection and offtake volumes) in underground gas storages of the European Union amounts to 37 bcm.

According to GIE, EU countries injected 408 mln cubic meters to their gas storage facilities on July 28. The withdrawal dropped to 14 mln cubic meters. European underground gas storages are 67.63% filled to date.