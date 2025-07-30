Russia, Mali held first meeting of trade commission

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia and Mali held the first meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in Bamako.

The activity was held as part of the visit of Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov to the Alliance of Sahel States, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

"We agreed at once to promptly organize the work of the intergovernmental commission and successfully held its first meeting today in the capital of Mali. This is the first commission of such kind among Sahel countries and my colleague and I are going to make it a model for other countries of the association," Tsivilyov said.

The decision to establish the commission will be made during the visit of the president of Mali to Moscow in June 2025.

The parties discussed energy issues at the meeting, including development of nuclear power generation, hydropower generation and renewables, mining and processing of mineral resources, space sector, and cybersecurity, agriculture and logistical infrastructure in Mali and the Alliance of Sahel States.