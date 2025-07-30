Russian stock market posts decline at opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. At the start of the main trading session, Russia’s stock market is showing a decline in its leading indices, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had dropped by 0.4% to 2,747.2 points, while the RTS index also declined by 0.4%, falling to 1,052.58 points. At the same time, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate decreased by 4.2 kopecks from the previous session’s closing level, reaching 11.3775 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

Later in the day, the MOEX index had extended its losses, falling to 2,739.35 points (-0.69%), while the RTS index stood at 1,049.57 points (-0.69%). During the same period, the yuan’s decline slowed slightly, with the exchange rate at 11.379 rubles (-4.05 kopecks).