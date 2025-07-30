Russian gas producer Novatek reports IFRS net profit down 34% in H1 2025

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian gas producer Novatek reported that its net profit under the international financial reporting standards (IFRS) attributed to shareholders dropped by 34% in the first half of 2025 to 225.7 bln rubles ($2.8 bln), the company reported.

The similar indicator but net of the effect from exchange rate differences lost 16.9% to 237 bln rubles ($2.9 bln), Novatek said.

Revenues gained 6.9% to 804 bln rubles ($9.8 bln). The net cash from operations moved up by 7.3% annually to 195.7 bln rubles ($2.4 bln) as of the end of the first six months of 2025. Normalized EBITDA with consideration of the share in EBITDA of joint ventures lost 1.8% annually to 471.8 bln rubles ($5.8 bln).