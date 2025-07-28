Inbound tourist flow to remain flat this year — Russian association

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The organized tourist flow to Russia will stay approximately flat this summer, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said.

"The updated forecast of tour operators is that the organized inbound tourist flow will not be above 2024 volumes in this summer season. In case of a negative concurrence of circumstances (repeated air traffic collapses due to closed airports), it will be 10% lower, in case of a positive one (no collapsed air traffic any more) - plus 10% against the last year," the association said.

Tour operators expected this May that the inbound tourist traffic will surge by 25% this summer against the like period of the last year but the forecast required the revision during the season, the association noted.

"The main negative factor affecting the inbound tourism was the periodical closing of airports in this season, followed by logistical collapses and cancellations. This lowered volumes of group bookings by foreign partners and the number of orders from individual tourists," Tari Tour company said.

Certain tour operators currently record an increase in the inbound tourist flow up to 20% against the last year, while the others have indicators that are 10-15% lower than last summer, the association informed.

According to the association, China accounts for more than 55% of the organized tourist traffic to Russia this summer. The number of tourists from this country continues growing. The Chinese prefer group tours and rich excursion programs in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Tourists from India (about 15% of the organized inbound tourist traffic) and Iran (10-12%) have similar preferences.