Russian stock indices accelerate decline amid US President's statements

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian stock indices have accelerated their decline in the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange after US President Donald Trump made statements about reducing the time frame for reaching agreements between Russia and the US on Ukraine

As of 02:58 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.45% to 2,760 points, the RTS index was at 1,092.93 points (-0.45%).

By 03:10 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 2,744.12 points (-1.02%), the RTS index was 1,086.65 points (-1.02%).

Earlier today, the US President said that he plans to shorten the 50-day period he had previously set for Moscow and Washington to reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine. On July 14, Donald Trump said that the United States would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Washington and Moscow did not reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days. He also said that Washington had decided to continue to transfer weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe paid for such supplies. NATO would coordinate this process, the US President specified.