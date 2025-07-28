Dollar rises over 1.2% on interbank market, exceeding 80 rubles

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The US dollar is showing a 1.21% increase on the Russian interbank market, climbing above 80 rubles, according to data from the Finam trading platform.

As of 11:56 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar was up 1.21%, reaching 80.186 rubles. By 12:38 p.m., the dollar had slowed its gains, trading at 79.94 rubles (+0.9%).

At the same time, the euro was slightly down by 0.02%, falling to 93.257 rubles.

Earlier, on July 25, the dollar also rose above the 80-ruble mark on the interbank market for the first time since June 13, 2025.