GAZ plant to shift to four-day workweek due to plummeting auto market

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Gorky Automobile Plant (GAZ) in Nizhny Novgorod will shift to a four-day workweek in August due to the critical decline of the commercial vehicle market, the press service of the automaker told TASS.

The Russian carmaker Avtovaz earlier announced a possible change in the operating schedule of its worksites and the introduction of an incomplete four-day workweek. The final decision will be made on the basis of market trends and economic factors, the company noted.

"In view of the critical dip of the commercial vehicle market, the Gorky Automobile Plant will operate in the 4-day workweek mode in August 2025," the plant said.

The market plummeted during the first six months of the year by almost 40% in the medium commercial vehicle segment, more than 30% in the light commercial vehicle segment, and 60% in the bus segment amid the high key rate and unavailable financial instruments for acquisition of vehicles.

"Introduction of a shortened workweek in such environment enables the plant to save jobs by adapting the production program to the market situation and organize uniform capacity utilization of production facilities. The plant is optimizing costs in different direction amid the market contraction since the start of 2025, while all the social benefits for employees are kept in full scope," the company noted.

The four-day workweek regime may be extended at the plant. "Starting from September, operating conditions of production facilities will be determined monthly on the basis of market factors. The plant will return to the full workweek if the market situation improves," the press service said.

GAZ employees are in the paid corporate leave from July 21 to August 3. Some units are functioning according to the schedule of work performed. The upgrade and the service maintenance of the equipment is underway there.