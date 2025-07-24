Gasoline export ban for producers may be triggered on August 1 — sources

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Authorities are preparing the decision to ban gasoline exports for producers since August 1, sources in the fuel market told TASS.

The gasoline export restriction is now in effective for non-producers only until the end of August. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier the government could introduce the complete gasoline export ban if required, including for producers. Authorities were to assess the situation in the fuel market to understand the need for such measure.

According to the sources, the decision is being drafted to ban gasoline exports for producers since August 1. The exact timeline of restrictions has not been determined yet. Options are discussed to introduce the ban for a month or two.