Russian stock market posts gains at opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains in major indices at the start of the trading session on Wednesday, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was up by 0.55%, reaching 2,841.16 points, while the RTS index also rose by 0.55% to 1,146.17 points. The exchange rate of the Chinese yuan against the ruble increased by 2.7 kopecks from the previous session’s close, reaching 10.969 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slightly accelerated its growth, reaching 2,844.62 points (+0.67%), and the RTS index stood at 1,147.58 points (+0.67%). At the same time, the yuan had slightly slowed its upward movement, trading at 10.958 rubles (+1.6 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in US dollars and euros due to sanctions imposed by the United States against both the Exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine the ruble exchange rates against the dollar and euro, the Bank of Russia now relies on bank reporting and data from over-the-counter trading.