Russian stock market closed in the green on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Tuesday with rising indices, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.14% to 2,825.61 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.44% to 1,139.09 points. The yuan added eight kopecks to 10.94 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index started weakly the trading session on Tuesday and almost touched 2,800 points, and the buyers became more active later. This could be promoted by ruble weakening over the day. Furthermore, more and more sources confirm that the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held in Istanbul on Wednesday or Thursday," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index may be close to 2,860 points. According to expectations of Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,800-2,900 points tomorrow.