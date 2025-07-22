75,000 passengers affected by flights cancellation — Russian Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The situation with cancellation of flights and redirection of airplanes to alternate airfields affected 75,000 passengers during the period from July 19 to 22, Russian Ministry of Transport said, citing Deputy Minister Vladimir Poteshkin.

"In total, 517 flights were canceled in the period from July 19 to 08:00 a.m. [05:00 a.m. GMT] of July 22 in airports of the Moscow Region and also in Pulkovo [St. Petersburg - TASS]; 169 airplanes were directed to alternate airfields. The situation affected 75,000 passengers," the ministry said.

More than 16,000 involuntary ticket returns were issued during the given period.