Hungary will not reject Russian oil, gas — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, July 22. /TASS/. Hungary will prevent leaders of the European Union from prohibiting its use of Russian oil and gas, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the meeting with ambassadors of EU member-countries in Budapest.

"Brussels is moving in an absolutely wrong direction. They want to continue war [in Ukraine], they want to accommodate illegal migrants and impose the gender madness for us. Furthermore, they want to prohibit us from using cheap Russian oil and gas, which threatens by the rise in utility costs by two, three, and even four times for Hungarian families. We will not allow that, Hungary is first for us. I made it clear for ambassadors of EU countries in Budapest," Szijjarto wrote on his page in Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

The Hungarian government said earlier it would not support the plan of complete rejection of Russian oil and gas supplies to the EU by early 2028, developed by the European Commission.

Szijjarto also noted that imports of energy resources by Europe from Russia declined significantly over the last three years. "Therefore, Moscow will not now exert great influence on the continent through energy supplies. This political goal was achieved and if it is achieved, not a single country should be exposed to risk due to complete rejection of [Russian energy resources] imports," the minister said, cited by the MTI news agency.