American Express Bank liquidated in Russia

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. OOO American Express Bank, a subsidiary of American Express Company, was officially liquidated, with the relevant entry made to that effect in the United State Register of Legal Entities.

"The record was made in the book of state registration of credit institution about liquidation of credit institution OOO American Express Bank," the Bank of Russia said.

An application of the credit institution sent to the Bank of Russia in connection with the decision of its sole member regarding its voluntary liquidation served as the basis to cancel the license.

In May 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the enactment authorizing voluntary liquidation of American Express Bank in Russia. The Central Bank canceled the banking license of American Express Bank on August 13 of the same year.

The bank was registered by the Russian regulator in December 2005. Its founder was American Express, which curtailed its business in Russia in 2022.