Russia’s grain exports this season may reach 53-55 mln tons

CHITA, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s grain exports in the current agricultural season (from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026) may reach 53-55 mln tons, including 43-44 mln tons of wheat, Russian Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut announced during a meeting on the development of grain exports.

"Taking into account all the measures being implemented and the progress of sowing, our export forecasts for the current season, which began on July 1, are as follows: we expect total grain exports to amount to 53-55 mln tons, and wheat exports to reach 43-44 mln tons. This is roughly in line with the current year’s level, considering the carryover stocks we had at the beginning of the season," Lut stated.

In the previous agricultural season (from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025), Russia exported approximately 53 mln tons of grain, including 44 mln tons of wheat.