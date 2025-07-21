Georgia-Russia trade turnover rises 7% in first half of 2025

TBILISI, July 21. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Georgia and Russia reached nearly $1.3 bln in the first six months of 2025, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to data released by Georgia’s National Statistics Office.

Russia ranked as Georgia’s third-largest trading partner during the reporting period, accounting for 10.7% of the country’s total foreign trade. Exports from Georgia to Russia in January-June exceeded $332 mln, reflecting a 2% year-on-year decline, while imports from Russia amounted to over $950 mln, an increase of 10.5%.

Turkey retained its position as Georgia’s top trading partner during the first half of the year, with bilateral trade exceeding $1.4 bln, down 4.4% from the same period in 2024. The United States ranked second, with trade turnover surpassing $1.3 bln, representing a significant 40.7% increase year-on-year.

Georgia’s overall foreign trade turnover in January-June 2025 reached nearly $12 bln, reflecting a 12.8% increase. Exports rose to over $3.2 bln (up 13.7%), while imports totaled more than $8.6 bln (up 12.4%). The country’s foreign trade deficit for the first half of 2025 exceeded $5.4 bln.