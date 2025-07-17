Telegram in process of registering office in Russia — register data

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Telegram messenger is opening the representative office in Russia, thereby complying with requirements of the landing law, the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media, Roskomnadzor, said on its website.

The status of performing the obligation of "to create a branch or open a representative office or found a Russian legal entity" has changed to "at the approval stage."

The so-called "landing law" was approved on July 1, 2021. Further to requirements of establishing a branch or a representative office, foreign companies have obligations under the law. They need to post a feedback form for Russian users on their websites, register an account on the website of Roskomnadzor for interaction with government authorities, and install a recommended hit counter.