Trump's potential tariffs against Moscow to affect customers of Russian oil, gas — media

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose 100% duties on Russia’s trading partners if no agreement on a settlement in Ukraine is reached will target buyers of Russian oil, gas, and other energy products, The Washington Post reported.

According to the article, a White House spokesperson stated that Trump’s plan envisions 100% tariffs on imports of Russian goods, as well as secondary tariffs of 100% on countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, and other energy resources.

Earlier, Trump announced that Washington would continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe agreed to pay for the supplies. The US leader specified that NATO would coordinate this process. In addition, he noted that the United States would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington fail to reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.