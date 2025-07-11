Russia to resume cooperation with Moldova if its political trajectory changes

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia is ready to resume cooperation with Moldova including in the trade of agricultural products and the supply of mineral fertilizers, if the country’s political trajectory changes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"In the event of a change in the political trajectory in Moldova, we are ready to develop joint cooperation, including in the area of trade of agricultural products and the supply of mineral fertilizers. In general, we expect that the positions of the Moldovan authorities regarding regular contacts with the Russian Federation will be adjusted," Patrushev said at a meeting with representatives of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, the Heart of Moldova and the Future of Moldova parties.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that deliveries to Russia have decreased by almost a third, given that the basis of Moldovan exports usually consists of fruit and vegetable products, which are in demand on the Russian market.

Patrushev pointed out that after Moldova signed the Association Agreement with the European Union, trade turnover between Moscow and Chisinau has sharply decreased.

"In 2024, compared to 2023, it decreased by almost 44%, and since the beginning of 2025, the decline has already amounted to about 70% compared to the same period last year," he concluded.

In addition to Patrushev, the Russian side at the meeting is represented by the head of Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Sergey Dankvert, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Pankin, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Markovich and Deputy Head of the Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights Vyacheslav Smolensky. The Moldovan side was represented by the leader of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon, the head of the Heart of Moldova party Irina Vlakh and the leader of the Future of Moldova party Vasile Tarlev.