Pacific salmon catch above 27,000 tons in Russia YTD

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Pacific salmon catch in Russia climbed above 27,000 metric tons from the start of the salmon fishing season in 2025, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said.

"Fishermen reeled in over 27,000 metric tons of Pacific salmons by July 7 (+8,500 metric tons or 145.8% against the 2023 level - 18,600 metric tons)," the agency said.

Production totaled almost 9,000 metric tons in the Kamchatka Region, over 7,600 metric tons in the Khabarovsk Region, over 6,800 metric tons in the Primorsky Region, more than 2,600 metric tons in the Magadan Region, 948 metric tons in the Sakhalin Region, and 139.5 metric tons in the Chukotka Autonomous District.

"In June - July, specialists of the Russian Fisheries and Oceanography Institute completed two stages of the trawl survey of the pink salmon (the main fishing target) in the Bering Sea, waters near Kamchatka and the northwestern part of the Pacific (72 trawling attempts completed in total). According to preliminary results, the recorded abundance of the pink salmon actually confirms forecasts for this year," the agency informed.

According to research estimates, about 312,000 metric tons can be caught in conclusion of the 2025 salmon fishing season.