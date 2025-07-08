BRICS aims to take lead in creating institutions in new fields such as AI — analyst

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. BRICS countries aim to set up international institutions in such new areas as artificial intelligence and climate finance, said Igor Makarov, head of the World Economy Department at the National Research University Higher School of Economics.

According to the analyst, BRICS at the summit in Brazil identified several important areas where it wants to step up cooperation and take the lead in creating global institutions.

"First of all, it is climate finance, for which a separate framework program has been developed, issued, and the second area is artificial intelligence," he said at a roundtable discussion on the outcome of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Makarov, global governance in the field of artificial intelligence is virtually non-existent.

"BRICS countries are in different situations regarding the development of artificial intelligence, and there are different interests there," he said.

However, the analyst said, BRICS countries at the summit made an attempt to formulate some framework principles for the first time.

"These framework principles are very general, but nevertheless this is the first document of its kind, where countries of this scale formulate an attitude toward artificial intelligence and try to define some basic principles of how it should be implemented, taking into account the principles of equality and taking into account national characteristics," he said.

BRICS held a summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7. In addition to the countries that are members and partners of the group, it was attended by representatives of other nations, including Chile, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay. The main topics of discussion include health care, trade, investment, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence management, peace and security.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members, and so did Indonesia on January 6, 2025.