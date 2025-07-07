Restricted access of foreign counterparts to create demand for new Russian products

EKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. The demand for new Russian products can be stimulated by restricting the access of foreign counterparts to the national market, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said at the Innoprom 2025 exhibition.

"There is a need to limit the access of foreign counterparts to our market at the level of the demand for new products as stimulating measure. Otherwise, the cost of domestic developments should be subsidized until the moment we get the desired effect of scale," Alikhanov said.

This will require a flexible and selective approach and clear-cut coordination with producers as regards the volumes and timeframe required for them to achieve import phaseout, the minister noted.

