BRICS is becoming a community of prosperous economies — Brazil's President

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 5. /TASS/. BRICS is becoming a community of those countries that have managed to achieve prosperity in their economies through their dynamic development, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated.

"BRICS is a pole that unites prosperous and dynamic economies," the Brazilian leader said during a speech at the BRICS business forum in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Lula da Silva, each member of the association can benefit by using the economic experience that its partners in the community have.

"Faced with the revival of protectionism, developing countries must defend the multilateral trade regime and try to reform the international financial architecture. BRICS remains the guarantor of a promising future," the President stressed.

The BRICS Business Forum is being held ahead of the community's summit on July 6-7. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit via video link. The Russian delegation on site will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.