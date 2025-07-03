Sales of new cars in Russia down 28% in 1H to 607,500 units — ministry

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), trucks, and buses in Russia fell by 28% in the first half of this year to 607,500 units, the Industry and Trade Ministry reported. The market of new domestically-produced cars exceeded 333,300 units, which is 11% lower than in the same period in 2024.

In particular, sales in the segment of passenger cars decreased by 26% to 526,700 units, LCV sales lost 19% to 48,800 units, while sales of trucks and buses dropped by 54% to 27,000 and by 54% to 4,900 units, respectively.

The market of new cars went down by 31% in June year-on-year to almost 101,000 units. Compared with May 2025, sales slipped by 2%.

The market of new electric vehicles amounted to almost 4,800 units, which is 57% lower than in the same period of last year. The share of electric cars manufactured in Russia stood at 23%, up from 18% in the same period in 2024.