Russian Energy Ministry expects prices for thermal coal to rise by the end of 2025

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Prices for Russian thermal coal have fallen from $74-94 per ton at the beginning of 2025 to $63-80 at the moment, but they are expected to rise by the end of the year, State Secretary, Deputy Energy Minister of Russia Dmitry Islamov said in an interview with TASS.

"If at the beginning of the year the price for Russian thermal coal averaged $74-94 per ton, now it is from $63 to $80, and for coking coal it has fallen from $120 per ton to $86. This is a very serious decline. But we expect that by the end of the year the prices will rise," he said.

Earlier, Mechel CEO Oleg Korzhov said that coal prices had reached their lowest level and further declines were unlikely. According to him, the reduction in production volumes in the industry should ultimately lead to higher prices.