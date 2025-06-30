{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia plans to increase share on China's coal market from 25% to 33%

Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov noted that the main promising sales markets for Russian coal are China, India and Africa

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia has set itself the task to increase its share of China's coal market in the future from the current 25% to 33%, State Secretary, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said this in an interview with TASS.

"But at the same time, China increases imports every year, and it [China] is interested in importing our coal. We currently account for about 25% of their market, judging by the last year data. Our task is to take a leading position and reach a third of the market," he noted.

Islamov noted that the main promising sales markets for Russian coal are China, India and Africa. The main potential for selling thermal coal is concentrated in China, and for coking coal – in India, he specified.

"We need all directions – eastern, northwestern and southern. But the main markets are still the countries of the Asia-Pacific region: China and India, countries with the largest populations. The third region in terms of potential is Africa, where more than 1 billion people will live in the coming decades," he noted.

Tags
ChinaCoal
Eurasian Economic Union
EAEU-UAE deal to abolish duties on 85% of trade
The abolition of import customs duties will be carried out gradually over various transition periods
Read more
Russia is not interfering in developments in Armenia — Kremlin
"We do not want to interfere in these internal affairs in any way," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russia entering Ukraine’s defense in Kupyansk in groups, fighting has started in town
The Russian army is thus conducting preparatory activities for a full-scale entry into the city, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Kiev to demonstrate its commitment to settlement efforts
Vasily Nebenzya said that Ukraine should stop the mobilization campaign and begin demobilization
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfield by Kinzhal hypersonic missile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Turkish cabinet to discuss prospects for hosting new Russia-Ukraine talks — TV
Apart from that, the cabinet will discuss the situation around wildfires in the country, as well as anti-terrorist measures and economic issues
Read more
Top Kazakh, Russian diplomats discuss cooperation within integration associations
Lavrov is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 29-30
Read more
Most Moldovans oppose government’s pro-Ukraine stance in conflict with Russia — poll
The study’s authors said that 68.8% of Moldovan citizens believe Moldova should remain neutral regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Read more
Chinese television to produce documentary on events in Kursk region
On June 26, Lu Yuguang of Chinese news outlet Phoenix TV, who came to the Kursk Region to film a report about borderland residents, was injured as a Ukrainian drone hit the village of Korenevo in the border Russian region
Read more
Russian, North Korean culture ministers sign two-year cooperation plan
The talks took place on June 29 in Pyongyang
Read more
Trump says may lift anti-Iranian sanctions if Tehran is peaceful
NBC News reported on Saturday that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to hold talks with the Iranian authorities within days with an eye on reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program
Read more
Macron tells Pezeshkian that IAEA mission must resume work in Iran
French President also called on Iran to "return to the negotiating table to address ballistic and nuclear issues" and demonstrate "respect for the ceasefire, to help restore peace in the region"
Read more
Armenian top diplomat not to take part in meeting with his CSTO counterparts in Kyrgyzstan
The ministers are convening today in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata
Read more
Macron, Merz losing common sense — Lavrov
These political figures "attempt to overtly return to the times when France and Germany wanted to conquer the whole Europe, the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union in the first instance," the minister added
Read more
Ukrainian brigade stationed in Sumy reinforced with UK-trained troops
"Some of the officers were redeployed from military medics to become assault platoon commanders," Russian security agencies told TASS
Read more
US warned Iran of its plans to launch strikes two hours in advance — former adviser
Previously, US President Donald Trump stated that the Iranian authorities did not know until the last moment that the US was going to strike Iran's nuclear facilities
Read more
Trump not to save Zelensky — Russian major general
Major General Apti Alaudinov said that for Trump it doesn't matter what he said yesterday, he can take his promise back
Read more
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Read more
German top diplomat makes unannounced visit to Kiev
Johann Wadephul emphasized that Germany would continue to work on new anti-Russian sanctions together with its EU and G7 partners
Read more
India eyes Russian S-500 air defense systems
S-500 is "a strategic defensive asset of Russia and its export demands permission of the top national leadership," the portal said
Read more
Chinese journalist injured in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region undergoing treatment
Lu Yuguang said doctors were concerned that his head injury could lead to internal bleeding and have instructed him to stay in bed
Read more
Conversation held with CIA Director, Russian intelligence chief said
"We reserved for each other an opportunity to make calls and discuss questions of interest at any moment," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Read more
Aurus branded apparel to be sold in Russia — ministry
"The women’s and men’s fashion lines has been developed to date, which will go on sale in accordance with the brand promotion strategy," the press service of the ministry of Industry and Trade said
Read more
Russia does not subdue to pressure, force — Kremlin
"It is only possible to push Russia to the bargaining table by logic and arguments," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
US partly continues arms supplies to Ukraine — Kremlin aide
"Some of them continue; the others are not, as far as I know," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Kiev senselessly destroying troops, equipment in attempt to contain Russian army — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev's losses, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to nearly 4,000 troops in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week
Read more
New Ukrainian unit transferred to Sumy direction from Kharkov area
According to the report, the fighters of Russia’s battlegroup North grind down the enemy manpower and continue their successful offensive on this section of the front
Read more
Kiev withdraws from Mine Ban Treaty — security officials
Earlier, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Treaty
Read more
Orban believes World War III would break out the day after Ukraine joined NATO
Earlier, Orban said that there had been a change of heart in NATO and the EU about Ukraine's admission to these organizations, and even Poland had changed its stance
Read more
US Senator says Trump supports bill on new anti-Russian sanctions
The bill, initiated by US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, provides for secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners
Read more
At least two people killed in Idaho shooting — sheriff
"We are prepared to neutralize the suspect who is currently actively shooting," Robert Norris said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about conflict between government, clergy in Armenia
TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation
Read more
Man deliberately starts fire in Idaho to shoot at firefighters — TV
According to NBC News, the firefighters were ambushed
Read more
CSTO countries continue to consider Armenia organization’s full-fledged member — Lavrov
As the Russian foreign minister added, the council’s participants took note that Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has again refused to attend the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers
Read more
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Read more
Negotiating progress to depend on Kiev’s position — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also noted that Moscow hopes the date for the next round of talks with Ukraine will soon be agreed upon
Read more
Russia blocks access to web resources of 15 EU media in response to EU sanctions
"Should the restrictions against the Russian mass media and information channels be lifted, the Russia side will also revise its decision with respect to European media outlets," the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Read more
Israeli minister to discuss preparations for Netanyahu's visit to US in Washington — TV
According to ABC News, Ron Dermer plans to discuss military operations in the Gaza Strip, the conflict with Iran, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned visit to the White House in July
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
West will not manage to defeat Russia, using Kiev as ram — Lavrov
"The West has never succeeded in that - they will not work it out this time also," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Top military brass warns US missile defense ships in Black and Baltic seas can hit Russia
It is unclear what missiles the Mk-41 launchers carry at a given moment, the deputy chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, said
Read more
Russia 'was told where to go in no uncertain terms' with its view of NATO growth — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow emphasized that the security of one nation or a group of nations cannot come at the expense of another's security
Read more
Trump doesn’t rule out Iran having secret nuclear site
At the same time, he said that he doesn’t think that Iran could hide enriched uranium from its nuclear sites that were attacked by the US
Read more
British transport union RMT demands end to military aid to Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph reported that the initiative calls on Labour government ministers to commit to working toward a diplomatic, negotiated, long-term peaceful settlement
Read more
Kiev losing control on battlefield, Russian lawmaker says
Mikhail Sheremet expressed confidence that Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is now on the verge of collaps
Read more
Press review: NATO tiptoes around Trump and Serbia digs into ammunition scandal
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 27th
Read more
Georgians' trust in EU falls to 50% amid protest funding scandal — PM
Irakli Kobakhidze said that the European bureaucracy "completely destroys the credibility of European structures in the eyes of Georgian society"
Read more
Lavrov draws parallel between German and modern Ukrainian Nazis
"The Nazis burned Jews just because they were Jews and the Ukrainian Nazis burned Russian people in Odessa on May 2, 2014 only because they were Russians," the minister said
Read more
MP calls Danish general's fears of Russia's invasion of Greenland "stupidity of year"
US President Donald Trump doesn't bother him, he says, "but because of the ‘Russians in Greenland,’ he has already lost his peace of mind," Alexey Pushkov said
Read more
FACTBOX: Two days of unrest in Belgrade
The government is firm that it has no intention of bowing to the demonstrators' demands
Read more
Moscow regrets Baku's cancellation of Russia-related events — Kremlin
"We need to keep working to clarify the reasons and nature of the events that, in the opinion of the Azerbaijani side, caused such demarches," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Belgrade protestors called for civil war in Serbia — parliament speaker
The rally in central Belgrade gathered around 36,000 participants, according to Serbia’s interior ministry
Read more
Israel attacks refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing 18 people — TV
A total of 68 people have been killed in the Palestinian enclave since the morning of June 29 due to Israeli airstrikes and shelling
Read more
Kiev controls protests over missing persons — law enforcers
The source said that attempts by supporters of former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko to lead this movement were harshly suppressed by the presidential office
Read more
Azerbaijan parliament’s delegation cancels visit to Moscow amid situation in Yekaterinburg
The move was motivated by "acts of violence against Azerbaijanis" committed by law enforcement officers in Yekaterinburg who thwarted the activities of an ethnic group
Read more
Lavrov, Kyrgyz president discuss current international situation — Foreign Ministry
The sides positively assessed the dynamics of multifaceted cooperation both on a bilateral basis and in joint integration unions
Read more
Foreign Ministry concerned over lack of communication with Russian reporters in Baku
Maria Zakharova emphasized that employees from the consular department of the Russian Embassy are not being allowed to interact with the journalists
Read more
Iran has no intention of stopping uranium enrichment — envoy to UN
Amir Saeid Iravani stressed that Tehran fully complies with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
Read more
Russian Armed Forces hit strike drone production shops — Defense Ministry
Russian air defense shot down a Neptune missile and 102 fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army, the ministry added
Read more
Two Crimean residents confess to gathering intelligence for Ukraine
It has been established that the detainees were recruited by Ukrainian intelligence through Telegram
Read more
US cancels sanctions preventing Paks-2 project in Hungary — Szijjarto
The administration of ex-US President Joe Biden introduced sanctions against Russia’s Gazprombank, through which construction of the nuclear plant was financed
Read more
Russian assets freeze very harmful for Western financial system
Maxim Oreshkin said that this case on the whole is the big damage to the Western financial system and Western countries
Read more
China to follow its own laws in situation around TikTok — embassy in US
The day before, Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the US had a buyer for TikTok
Read more
Russian troops destroy 10 Ukrainian assault groups in Volchansk, Liptsy frontline areas
According to a source in Russian defense circles, the Ukrainian army launched two futile counterattacks
Read more
EU allocates 270 mln euros to Armenia — Kallas
"The EU has allocated 270 mln euros to Armenia as part of Resilience and Growth Plan by 2027 to support business and develop EU-Armenia relations," High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said
Read more
Kiev sends elite units to fight in Yunakovka in Sumy region, suffering heavy casualties
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that the Russian army had seriously advanced in Yunakovka this week
Read more
Iranian strikes damage over 31,000 buildings in Israel — media
According to the report, this demonstrates that Iranian missiles have "inflicted enormous and irreparable damage" on Israel during the conflict
Read more
Armenia unlikely to benefit from rejecting neighbors, allies — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow is not putting any pressure on Armenian ruling circles
Read more
Operation against Iran opens up many opportunities for Israel — Netanyahu
According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage
Read more
Serbian protesters announce mass blockade of streets 'until their demands are met'
Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that the police would closely monitor the situation in Belgrade
Read more
Putin to hold meeting on growth of Donbass, Novorossiya today — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian president will take part in the opening of social facilities via teleconference
Read more
Nazi descendants promoted to leading posts in West purposefully — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The trend is obviously neo-Nazi," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
US will no longer ensure Europe’s defense — European politician
He also called for defining "flag-ship-projects like a joint missile defense system, cyber brigade or a sky surveillance system"
Read more
Dramatic increase in NATO defense spending to bring about its collapse — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that Russia plans to be guided by common sense, rather than imaginary threats
Read more
IAEA experts saw no signs of creating nuclear weapons by Iran — head
In Rafael Grossi words, the IAEA, "has had a very honest assessment of the situation" around Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
Trump rates high new statements by Putin concerning Russian-American relations
Putin said earlier that the relations between Russia and the US were beginning to stabilize thanks to Trump
Read more
Suspected Idaho shooter found dead — sheriff's office
Local residents were allowed to leave their shelters
Read more
Russia urges West not to stir the pot in Serbia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that "Serbia has already experienced such problems more than once"
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,350 troops in all frontline areas in past 24 hours — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukraine lost over 1,235 troops over day — Russian Defense Ministry
Russian units of the Battlegroup Center liberated Novoukrainka settlement of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry added
Read more
Trump says drops work on sanction relief after Iranian supreme leader’s statements
According to the US leader, he changed his plans after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proclaimed Iran’s victory over Israel and the United States
Read more
Kremlin says Russia wants to keep good ties with Azerbaijan
Replying to a question about Azerbaijan’s reaction to members of its diaspora being detained in Yekaterinburg, Dmitry Peskov noted that these events were related to the operations of law enforcement agencies and could not serve as a cause for any demarches
Read more
Kim Jong Un meets with Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova — news agency
During the meeting, Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural exchange, friendship, comradeship, and mutual understanding between Russia and North Korea, the news report said
Read more
Kiev wants to purchase US weapons with European money — senator
Bloomberg reported, that Europe wants to buy weapons from the US for further shipment to Ukraine if the administration of US President Donald Trump refuses to provide military aid directly to Kiev
Read more
Iran says Trump playing mind games over nuclear deal — agency
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that such a vacillating position, which has become a norm of US behavior in the last three to four months, is not deserving of any trust
Read more
Testimony of accused of Crocus terrorist act confirm Kiev was its customer
Weapons used in the terrorist act were delivered to Russia from the territory of Ukraine, as stated in testimony
Read more
French politician calls for stopping financing, arming Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that he did not rule out potential sending Western troops to Ukraine
Read more
Explosion occurs at oil refinery in Iran’s Tebriz — agency
According to Tasnim, the blast occurred due to an accident
Read more
Ukraine’s EU accession does not meet Moscow’s interests — Russian MFA
EU also is moving towards active militarization, Director of the European Problems Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladislav Maslennikov said
Read more
China develops new type of weapons, presumably to disable power grids
No details about the name or type of these weapons were provided
Read more
Advisor to UAE president accuses Iran of damaging trust of Gulf neighbors
Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran
Read more
Russia, Serbia negotiated gas contract — Srbijagas
The agreement would not be signed by September 20, the reason of the delay is that Serbia does not know whether Azerbaijan has sufficient gas for exports and the approximate deadline for extension of sanctions, Dusan Bajatovic said
Read more
MH17 was apparently shot down by military aircraft, Dutch author says
"You can’t say for sure, but I think it must be a jet,” he said
Read more
Slovak president calls for dialogue with Russia
Peter Pellegrini voiced support for Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico who insists that the European Commission provide guarantees of energy security for Slovakia if the European Union imposes a ban on energy supplies from Russia from January 1, 2018
Read more
External source of Serbia’s color revolutions cannot be ruled out — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia has no doubt that the Serbian leadership will soon restore order to the republic
Read more
EU extends anti-Russia sanctions for six months
The Council prolonged the EU sectoral restrictive measures against the Russian Federation until January 31, 2026
Read more
Top Belarusian diplomat warns about catastrophic impact of Middle East conflict on Europe
The head of the department, Maxim Ryzhenkov, noted that European countries have fewer resources
Read more
Putin, Trump can meet any time, no plans so far — Kremlin aide
"The issue is on the agenda but has not yet moved thus far to the practical sphere," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Russia’s top diplomat Lavrov speaks against attacks on Armenian Apostolic Church
Russia wants to see a resolution of this conflict as soon as possible, Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Russia carries on with its special military operation’s objectives in Ukraine — Kremlin
"The Kiev authorities know perfectly well what needs to be done to stop the fighting within the framework of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Moscow, Astana in contact about Ukrainian drones crossing into Kazakh airspace — Lavrov
"Our friends in Kazakhstan assured us that in their contacts with the Ukrainian side, they are taking the necessary measures to put an end to such maneuvers," the minister said
Read more