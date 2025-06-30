Russia plans to increase share on China's coal market from 25% to 33%

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia has set itself the task to increase its share of China's coal market in the future from the current 25% to 33%, State Secretary, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said this in an interview with TASS.

"But at the same time, China increases imports every year, and it [China] is interested in importing our coal. We currently account for about 25% of their market, judging by the last year data. Our task is to take a leading position and reach a third of the market," he noted.

Islamov noted that the main promising sales markets for Russian coal are China, India and Africa. The main potential for selling thermal coal is concentrated in China, and for coking coal – in India, he specified.

"We need all directions – eastern, northwestern and southern. But the main markets are still the countries of the Asia-Pacific region: China and India, countries with the largest populations. The third region in terms of potential is Africa, where more than 1 billion people will live in the coming decades," he noted.