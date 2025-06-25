Russia interested in increasing imports from partner countries — Economy Minister

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia is interested in scaling up imports from partner countries, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said when speaking before heads of foreign diplomatic missions in the Russia National Center.

"Cooperation with countries of Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East has become stronger. Vietnam is now our key logistical hub for marine transportation to and from Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. We are implementing a number of strategic projects in the energy sphere with African countries. The task is to scale up counter-supplies and industrial cooperation," he noted.

"We are interested in the balanced trade now. Since we have the capital outflow contracted, we need the trade to be balanced, and therefore we are interested in particular in ramping up imports from countries, with which we trade," Reshetnikov added.