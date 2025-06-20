Russia should enter top 20 in terms of business conditions by 2030 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian government, together with entrepreneurs and experts, is developing a national model of target conditions for doing business, with the goal of placing Russia among the world’s top 20 countries in this area by 2030, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The government, in cooperation with entrepreneurs, industry experts, and specialists from the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, has launched major comprehensive work — the development of a national model of target conditions for doing business. This model is based on international methodologies but, I emphasize, tailored to our national specifics and development goals," Putin stated.

He noted that the model is expected to be completed by September and will aim to make Russia one of the global top 20 in terms of business conditions by 2030. "The benchmark is for Russia to reach a top-20 ranking by updated international standards and serve as an example for our friends and partners within BRICS," he added.

Putin explained that the model would outline specific, practical tasks relevant to the business community. For example, by 2030, the time needed to connect to power grids should be nearly halved, and the process of preparing and submitting tax documents should be shortened by more than 1.5 times. In addition to supporting investment, he emphasized the importance of improving daily business conditions — from company registration to resolving insolvency issues.

"The key point is that the business climate must enable us to expand and strengthen our economy, making it more stable and dynamic — focused on increasing the production of goods and services and promoting them both in the domestic market and abroad. I would like to stress that the competitiveness of our industry, agriculture, and many other sectors should be built on our own technological solutions," the Russian president concluded.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.