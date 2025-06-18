World War III would destroy civilization, must be prevented — senior Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. A third world war would destroy civilization and must be prevented at all costs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In addition, a third world war would simply annihilate civilization. <...> That’s precisely why preventing it is paramount," Pankin emphasized.

The senior diplomat also expressed skepticism about UN reform efforts. "Scrapping everything and starting from scratch may prove more effective than <...> trying to compile a list of mandates, figuring out how relevant and welcome potential trims would be, not to mention, God forbid, eliminations - that would be a never-ending story," the senior diplomat noted.

