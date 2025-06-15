About 3,000 Russians cannot fly out of UAE — Consulate General in Dubai

DUBAI, June 15. /TASS/. Disruptions in the operations of Russian and Emirati airlines, caused by the ongoing situation in the Middle East, have impacted approximately 10,000 Russian citizens. As of today, around 3,000 of these individuals remain unable to depart from the United Arab Emirates, the Russian Consulate-General in Dubai told TASS.

"Due to the temporary closure of Iran’s airspace resulting from the escalation of military and political tensions in the Middle East, air traffic disruptions have occurred within the United Arab Emirates. This has affected roughly 10,000 Russian nationals. While most have already flown out or been rerouted, approximately 3,000 still face travel difficulties," the consulate stated.

Diplomatic representatives are actively assisting passengers affected by canceled or delayed flights between Russia and the UAE. The Consulate-General in Dubai is collaborating with Russian and Emirati airlines, as well as leading tour operators, to ensure timely dissemination of information and support for travelers. The consulate’s hotlines handle up to 100 calls daily, offering advice on route changes, ticket refunds, and extended stays.

The primary challenges remain for passengers of Air Arabia, the Emirati low-cost carrier that has suspended flights to Russia. The Consulate-General is working to secure alternative routes for about 1,000 affected passengers. While tickets with Air Arabia can be refunded in full, diplomats are also assisting travelers in rebooking flights through other airlines to facilitate their journey.