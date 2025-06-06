Gazprom files another lawsuit against Naftogaz of Ukraine in Russian court

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Gazprom has filed another lawsuit against Naftogaz of Ukraine in the Russian court, according to the arbitration cases database.

The lawsuit was filed in the Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

In January, 2024, the Russian court banned Naftogaz of Ukraine from pursuing its case in the ICC International Court of Arbitration. The court then ruled that Naftogaz pay $150 mln to Gazprom if the ban on pursuing the case was not observed. According to the new court ruling, the penalty will exceed $1.35 bln.