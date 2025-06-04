Agricultural output in Russia rises by 1.6% in January-April — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Agricultural production in Russia increased by 1.6% in January-April 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to a report by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on the country’s socio-economic situation.

In April alone, agricultural output grew by 1.4% year-on-year.

As of May 1, 2025, spring crops had been sown on 9.1 mln hectares by agricultural organizations, including 4.5 mln hectares under grain and leguminous crops (excluding corn). These figures are up by 15.3% and 25.1%, respectively, compared to the same date in the previous year.

The report also noted that, as of May 1, 2025, winter grain crop losses among agricultural enterprises (excluding small businesses) amounted to 42,200 hectares, or 0.7% of the total sown area.

As of the end of April 2025, the cattle population across all categories of agricultural producers was estimated at 16.47 mln head, down 4.2% compared to the same date in the previous year, with the number of cows at 7.3 mln. The swine population stood at 28.7 mln, while the number of sheep and goats totaled 19.9 mln.

In January-April 2025, the production of livestock and poultry for slaughter (in live weight) across all categories of farms increased by 0.3% year-on-year to 5.2 mln metric tons. Milk output rose by 0.9% to 10.4 mln metric tons, and egg production grew by 4.1% to 15.3 bln units.