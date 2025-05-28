Russia’s gold output rises by 8% in April 2025

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Gold production in Russia in April 2025 rose by 8% compared to the same period last year, according to materials from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

However, compared to March 2025, the output declined by 3.8%. In total, for the January-April 2025 period, gold production increased by 6% year-on-year.

The production of primary aluminum in April rose by 5.3% compared to April of the previous year, but decreased by 0.7% from March 2025. Over the January-April 2025 period, the output of primary aluminum increased by 2.6% year-on-year.

Steel rolled product production in April 2025 fell by 6.3% year-on-year to 4.9 mln tonnes, marking a 1.7% decrease compared to March. For the first four months of 2025, rolled steel output totaled 19.3 mln tonnes, representing a 5.5% year-on-year decline.

Output of unalloyed steel in ingots and semi-finished products in April fell by 3.8% compared to April 2024 and by 5.7% from March 2025, totaling 4.5 mln tonnes. Over the January-April period, unalloyed steel production amounted to 18.3 mln tonnes, a decrease of 2.9% year-on-year.

The volume of pig iron production in April 2025 rose by 0.3% year-on-year but declined by 4.7% compared to March, totaling 4.2 mln tonnes. Over the first four months, pig iron output decreased by 0.4% to 17.2 mln tonnes.