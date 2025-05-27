Spring sowing in Russia completed on 75% of areas — deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The sowing campaign in Russia is now in full swing and spring sowing was completed in 75% of areas, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"The sowing campaign of 2025 is now going full blast. Spring sowing was made on 75% of areas. The Russian Federation government delivered planned limits of state support. I request the Ministry of Agriculture to monitor progress and provision of farmers with agricultural inputs," Patrushev noted.

The grain harvest totaled almost 130 mln metric tons in 2024, the official said. "In the context of the task of increasing production volumes, I would like to remind that grain harvesting should reach the figure of 170 mln metric tons. The sector should demonstrate sustainably high yields," Patrushev added.