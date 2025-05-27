State Duma to review bill on rules for return of foreign brands in June — newspaper

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The State Duma (lower house of parliament) will review the draft legislation regulating the return of foreign brands to Russia and the exercise of rights for assets buyback in June. The document, sponsored by MP Vladislav Reznik, has already been approved by the Finance Ministry, the Izvestia newspaper wrote, citing sources.

Foreign companies will be able to reclaim assets only with the consent of the new owner and relevant agencies, according to the paper, which has seen the updated version of the bill. A rejection is possible if the company is registered in an unfriendly country to Russia, the buyback agreement stipulates the price below market value, or more than two years have passed since the transaction.

Moreover, the bill suggests that the return of strategic assets, in sectors affecting the country’s financial stability and defense capacity, will be possible solely as agreed by the Russian president.

In the event of denied return of assets to foreign investors, compensation may be proposed, with its amount defined by the government or the court. If the foreign party failed to fulfill its obligations before leaving, the compensation amount may be reduced.

According to the Association of Lawyers cited by the publication, at least 18 companies that exited the Russian market with a buyback option are exposed to risks of assets return.

Chairman of the Committee on Ownership, Land and Property Relations Sergey Gavrilov has submitted documents on the bill to the State Duma’s council, a source in the lower house told the newspaper. The first reading took place in May 2022, though notable amendments concerning foreign investment have only been introduced in 2025.