Average annual growth rate of Russia’s IT industry over 5 years reaches 28% — expert

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The average annual growth rate of the Russian IT industry over the past 5 years reached around 28%, and its contribution to the country's GDP over this period increased almost 2-fold, member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology, and Communications Anton Nemkin told TASS in an interview.

"Today, our IT industry is clearly showing good results. Over the past 5 years, its average annual growth rate reached almost 28%, and its contribution to GDP during this period almost doubled," he said.

The expert recalled that the Russian president's decree on national development goals establishes the strategic objective that, by 2030, at least 80% of Russian organizations in key economic sectors must use domestic software products. "First, we are talking about software used in production and management processes. At the same time, we must achieve digital maturity in the basic sectors of the economy," he added.