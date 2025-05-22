Anapa's summer season to proceed despite beach closures — deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Despite the temporary shutdown of beaches in Anapa, the summer season in the resort city will proceed as planned, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced at President Vladimir Putin's meeting with government members.

"Despite the temporary closure of beaches, the summer season will take place. The government has implemented measures to support businesses in Anapa and the Temryuksky district," he stated.

He highlighted a key initiative deferring insurance and tax payments for local businesses from February through October to the end of the year, with a potential extension to 2026 based on the summer season's performance. Russia's SME Corporation is facilitating loan restructuring and offering favorable personal loans.

Chernyshenko emphasized that Anapa and the Temryuksky district are organizing an extensive summer event program, featuring gastronomic and sports festivals, as well as winery tours. Sanatoriums and hotels with swimming pools are fully prepared to welcome tourists.