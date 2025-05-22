Around 900,000 foreign nationals visited Russia in Q1

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Approximately 900,000 foreign nationals visited Russia in the Q1 of 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of the government.

"In the first quarter alone, about 900,000 foreigners visited Russia. One-third of them entered via the electronic visa system and visa-free group travel arrangements," he stated.

The deputy prime minister added that inbound tourism to Russia is expected to increase by approximately 15% this year compared to the previous year.