Russia opens first warehouse distribution hub ‘Made in Russia’ in China

HARBIN /China/, May 17. /TASS/. Russian Export Center (REC) together with Chinese partners has opened the first warehouse distribution hub under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand in China, the REC press service reported.

The facility started operating in the border city of Suifenhe, the report said. This is "a base for creating reliable logistics infrastructure for organizing stable supplies of Russian food," which REC promotes through a chain of the Russian national pavilion in China, according to the report.

"The warehouse created the best conditions for storing high-quality products of Russian exporters. This is a key element in the chain of supplies allowing uninterrupted deliveries to the chain of stores ‘Made in Russia’ developing in China," REC Vice President Alexey Solodov said.