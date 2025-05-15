Russian exports of halal products up 82% in 2024 to $380 mln — ministry

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Exports of Russian halal products soared by 82% in money terms to $380 mln in 2024, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Elena Fastova said.

"We have set major ambitious goals. And here we see trade with Islamic countries playing an important role in reaching those goals. <…> Last year Russia exported halal products worth $380 mln, which is 82% higher than in 2023," she said at the International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’.

Fastova mentioned Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iran among the main consumer of Russian halal products. "We are also extending exports of halal products to Algeria, Kuwait, Jordan, and Egypt," she added.

The 16th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ is taking place on May 13-18 in Kazan. The main theme for this year has been defined as ‘Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation’. Representatives of more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the forum. TASS is the general information partner.