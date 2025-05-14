Islamic world shows keen interest in Russian cybersecurity solutions — MFA

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. The states of the Islamic world are highly interested in Russian developments in the field of information security, Artur Lyukmanov, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Information Security Department and Special Presidential Representative for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security, stated in response to a TASS question.

"The interest in our approaches and developments - including in the area of import substitution for cybersecurity products - that we’re seeing at the forum shows our efforts are in demand. We’ve noticed growing attention both from the countries of the Islamic world and from the states of the global South," he pointed out.

The 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum runs from May 13 to 18 in Kazan, with TASS serving as the general information partner.