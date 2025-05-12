Russia to become top oil supplier to Asian market due to infrastructure development

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia may become the top oil supplier to the Asian market by 2050 thanks to the development of infrastructure for oil deliveries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The development of infrastructure for improvement of economic efficiency for oil supplies will enable Russia to become number one on the Asian market by 2050 and fully meet the sector’s fleet demand," he said.

The plan is to develop the main trunk pipeline system, port and railway infrastructure, as well as increase throughput of the Eastern polygon, Novak added.