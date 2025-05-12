Russia to become leading gas exporter to Asian markets by 2050 — Novak

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia will become the main gas exporter to Asian markets by 2050, and it will cooperate with friendly countries in development of gas infrastructure and the formation of swap deliveries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The plan is to develop own seamless pipe and large diameter pipe technologies, as well as to cooperate with friendly countries for joint development of gas infrastructure and conclusion of long-term contracts, the formation of swap supplies to partners. This will allow boosting export of pipeline gas to 197 bln cubic meters by 2036, keeping the volumes of production and federal budget revenues. By 2050, Russia will become number one exporter to Asian gas markets," he said.

The development of trunk infrastructure will continue for unlocking the logistics and export potential, Novak noted, adding that this refers to the construction of the export route Power of Siberia-2, linking Power of Siberia to Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok, as well as the unified gas supply system to pipelines in the country’s east, acceleration of supplies via the Far Eastern route.

Regarding LNG, Russia plans to keep its role of the leading supplier, boost LNG production to 100 mln tons in the midterm, and become one of top three suppliers on the LNG market, Novak said.