Trade turnover between Russia, Egypt hits record $9 bln in 2024 — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Egypt climbed by 30% in 2024, reaching a record of $9 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, adding that it gained another 80% in the first two months of this year.

"Last year bilateral trade turnover increased by more than 30%, reaching a record of $9 bln, while in the first two months of this year it gained more than 80%," he said.

Putin called Egypt one of Russia’s key partners in Africa.

"Today the Russian-Egyptian relations are developing successfully. Our cooperation is diversified, based on provisions of the treaty on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. Egypt is one of Russia’s key partners in Africa," he said.

Today Moscow and Cairo foster a regular and meaningful political dialogue, Putin added.

"Our countries coordinate approaches to relevant international issues, including the situation in the Middle East," he said.