Cut diamond prices continue growing in April — industry agency

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Diamond prices surge dramatically in early April after announced customs tariffs in the US but stabilized after the decision to postpone duties for ninety days, said Rapaport industry agency, which is calculating the international price index for cut diamonds.

The 1-carat diamond price index gained 0.7% monthly but is 20% lower in annual terms, the agency reported. The 3-carat diamond price index dropped by 0.3% in April and by 0.9% year-to-date.

At the same time, the 0.3-carat diamond price index surged by 2.8% in April and by 13.2% from the year start. The price index for 0.5-carat diamonds edged up by 0.6% in April 2025 and 2.5% year-to-date.