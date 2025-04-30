Russian airlines increased passenger traffic in March 2025

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian airlines transported 7.96 mln people in March 2025, which is 0.1% more than in the like period of the last year, the Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, said.

The passenger traffic on international lines increased by 2.2% to 2.05 mln people. Airlines lowered transportation by 0.6% annually to 5.91 mln passenger in flights over Russia.

The passenger traffic of Russian carriers lost 1% year on year in the first quarter of 2025 to 22.7 mln people, the regulator informed.

The passenger turnover added 1% in March to 21.2 bln passenger-kilometers and 0.6% in the first quarter of this year to 60.6 bln passenger-kilometers.